Fresno officials and faith-based leaders to discuss unity as inauguration nears

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The City of Fresno and faith-based leaders will be discussing unity on Tuesday as President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration nears.Mayor Jerry Dryer will be joined by Fresno City Council President Luis Chavez, Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama and faith-based leaders.The group will urge the community to remain calm and civil as Biden is set to become the 46th President of the United States on Wednesday.Dyer and Balderrama will also discuss increased security measures throughout the city during this time.The press conference will take place in front of Fresno City Hall at 2:30 pm.You can watch the event on ABC30.Com and our Connected TV apps.