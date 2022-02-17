Man arrested for series of burglaries in Fresno, Clovis

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities have arrested a 28-year-old man wanted in connection to more than a dozen burglaries in the Fresno and Clovis area.Fresno police say officers spotted Robert Hill's vehicle near a coffee shop on Blackstone and San Jose Avenue early Thursday morning.As Hill walked out of the coffee shop, he saw the officers and ran. Police say the officers chased him across Blackstone and eventually took him into custody.Detectives say Hill's burglary spree began in November last year. He is accused of stealing from several stores, including Jugo Salad & Juice Bar, Deli Delicious, Milk Tea, Me-N-Eds Pizza in Fresno.He faces 14 counts of felony burglary for crimes committed in Fresno and another two counts of felony for thefts in Clovis.