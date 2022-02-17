arrest

Man arrested for series of burglaries in Fresno, Clovis

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities have arrested a 28-year-old man wanted in connection to more than a dozen burglaries in the Fresno and Clovis area.

Fresno police say officers spotted Robert Hill's vehicle near a coffee shop on Blackstone and San Jose Avenue early Thursday morning.


As Hill walked out of the coffee shop, he saw the officers and ran. Police say the officers chased him across Blackstone and eventually took him into custody.

Detectives say Hill's burglary spree began in November last year. He is accused of stealing from several stores, including Jugo Salad & Juice Bar, Deli Delicious, Milk Tea, Me-N-Eds Pizza in Fresno.


He faces 14 counts of felony burglary for crimes committed in Fresno and another two counts of felony for thefts in Clovis.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnoclovisburglaryarrest
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ARREST
Man accused in Fresno murder found not guilty of first degree murder
Teen falsely accused of making school threat, detained for 14 days
Man arrested after hours-long standoff with police in Porterville
Driver arrested for doing 'donut' stunts with infant in car: police
TOP STORIES
Man found not guilty for deadly shootings at Fresno tattoo shop
WATCH TODAY: Newsom to detail CA's new 'endemic' plan
Young street vendor recounts being attacked on Valentine's Day
Putin will invade Ukraine within days, says Biden
Trump, kids must testify in investigation of business practices: Judge
CUSD parents continue to speak out against mask mandate for students
Man accused in Fresno murder found not guilty of first degree murder
Show More
Alaska Airlines launches subscription service for flyers
California gas prices reach record high
Fresno man surprises vendor by buying all her Valentine's Day items
Model estimates 73% of US now immune to omicron: Is that enough?
Sierra Unified School District votes to make masks optional
More TOP STORIES News