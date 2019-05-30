fire

Hill Fire: Fresno Co. CAL FIRE battle 120 acre grass fire near Orange Cove

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County CAL FIRE is working to put out a grass fire about four miles south of State Route 180 near Orange Cove that has now spread to 120 acres.

The flames broke out at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Crews say the fire is spreading east into the mountainous area and additional firefighters and aircraft were requested. There are currently 22 fire apparatus and 100 firefighters working to put out the fire.

The fire is 60% contained.




