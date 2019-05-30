Hill Fire: Fresno Co. CAL FIRE battle 120 acre grass fire near Orange Cove

#HillFire Firefighters are battling a 2 acre fire on the east side of Hills Valley Rd about 4 miles south of HWY 180. Fire engines are on scene with aircraft en route. pic.twitter.com/kz1CWN6ds1 — CALFIRE/FresnoCoFire (@FresnoCoFire) May 30, 2019

#HillFire [update] Fire has spread to 50 acres, fire is burning in annual grass and brush. Additional fire fighters and aircraft have been requested. — CALFIRE/FresnoCoFire (@FresnoCoFire) May 30, 2019

#HillFire [update] There are currently 22 fire apparatus and 100 fire fighters working to contain this fire. — CALFIRE/FresnoCoFire (@FresnoCoFire) May 30, 2019

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County CAL FIRE is working to put out a grass fire about four miles south of State Route 180 near Orange Cove that has now spread to 120 acres.The flames broke out at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.Crews say the fire is spreading east into the mountainous area and additional firefighters and aircraft were requested. There are currently 22 fire apparatus and 100 firefighters working to put out the fire.The fire is 60% contained.