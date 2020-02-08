Man arrested after Fresno Co. deputies find $1.2-million worth of marijuana plants growing inside home

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office arrested a man on Friday after they discovered thousands of marijuana plants being grown illegally inside a Fresno house.

The 1,263 plants have a street value of more than $1.2 million.

48-year-old Jiang Yunquan has been booked into the Fresno County Jail on charges of marijuana cultivation and possession of marijuana for sales.

His bail is $70,000.
