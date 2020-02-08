The Fresno County Sheriff's Office arrested a man on Friday after they discovered thousands of marijuana plants being grown illegally inside a Fresno house.
The 1,263 plants have a street value of more than $1.2 million.
48-year-old Jiang Yunquan has been booked into the Fresno County Jail on charges of marijuana cultivation and possession of marijuana for sales.
His bail is $70,000.
Man arrested after Fresno Co. deputies find $1.2-million worth of marijuana plants growing inside home
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News