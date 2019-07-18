Fresno Co. head-on crash that hospitalized 5 confirmed DUI, driver arrested

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol has arrested a man for a DUI crash that hospitalized five people in Fresno County Wednesday evening.It happened around 6:45 p.m. near Lincoln and Minnewawa.CHP says Robert Romero Jr., 27, was driving south in the northbound lane when he collided with a silver Honda.There were three women inside the Honda; they were transported to the hospital with major injuries.CHP says Romero and his passenger were also taken to the hospital, but their conditions are unknown at this time.