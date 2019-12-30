Fresno County residents come home to find dead body in garage

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County sheriff's investigators said two people came home to find a dead body in their garage on Sunday afternoon.



The victim had a gunshot wound.

The home is at N Peach Ave and Belmont Ave in Fresno County. The area was blocked for several hours.


Lt. Jose Salinas with the sheriff's office said fire personnel and EMS transported the body to the hospital where the victim was declared deceased.

The residents of the home said they do not know who the victim is.

If anyone has any information about the incident, they are urged to call Valley Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 or call the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.
