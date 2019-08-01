WANTED: Fresno Co. Sheriff's deputies need help locating registered sex offender

Deputies say Donald Donato has not updated his home address, which is required by law. His last place of residence was in Mendota.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help to locate a sex offender that failed update his annual registration.

Donato was convicted of committing lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14-year-old.

Since his release in 2010, he has been required to register each year as a sex offender.

Donato is 57-years-old, 5'8", 185 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair. He may have a mustache and beard. He has the letter "A" tattooed on his right hand and the letter "C" tattooed on his left hand.

If you know the location of Donald Donato, please contact the sheriff's office at 559-600-3111, Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 or www.valleycrimestoppers.org.

All tips remain anonymous and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
