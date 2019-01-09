Fresno Co. Sheriff's Office investigating a possible homicide just Northwest of Fresno

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible homicide just Northwest of Fresno.A driver called California Highway Patrol early Wednesday morning to report the body of a man on Dower just west of Herndon.When CHP officers arrived, they found a deceased individual with a gunshot wound and immediately contacted the Sheriff's Office.Detectives will try to determine if the man was a victim of homicide or if it was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.