Fresno Co. wildfire contained, causes $40,000 in damages to nearby outbuildings

#MadsenFire [update] Fire contained to 5 acres, 2 outbuildings & 1 RV trailer damaged. No injuries, fire cause - downed power lines. pic.twitter.com/mHFartKajV — CALFIRE/FresnoCoFire (@FresnoCoFire) September 8, 2019

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A fallen tree knocked down nearby power lines causing a wildfire to burn in Fresno County, fire officials say.Fresno County Fire crews responded to the area of Madsen Avenue north of Herndon Avenue just before 8 p.m.Fire officials say flames spread into several outbuildings and an RV trailer in the area, causing an estimated $40,000 in damages. No one was injured.A wind advisory is in effect for the San Joaquin Valley, a Fresno County Fire incident commander said. Winds may have knocked down the power lines, but that has not yet been confirmed.Pacific Electric and Gas say 123 people are without power. The estimated time for restoration is 10 p.m.