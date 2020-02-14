Real Estate

City of Fresno taking over abandoned properties to clean up neighborhoods

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The City of Fresno is working to clean up neighborhoods that some say have lowered property values because of abandoned homes and lots.

Councilmembers say new oversight of the code enforcement department is helping them improve districts.

It's an initiative that became a huge focus six months ago when the council took a hands-on approach in overseeing the Code Enforcement Department with the city attorney's office.

"We have been able to be proactive and go after these absentee landlords not taking care of their property," says District 1 councilmember Esmeralda Soria.

Soria says taking over abandoned properties is impacting the value of the city.

During Thursday's city council meeting, a staff report of the latest code enforcement work that has been done was shared.

So far, there are over 2,000 cases.

Before and after pictures show some of the locations throughout the city that are being renovated - changes Soria says are getting done faster now that code enforcement is being supervised differently.

"We are seeing a lot more efficiency and a lot more things getting down and addressed in the city of Fresno," Soria says.
