Once-homeless Fresno woman sets up cooling station for community

Gordie Ochinero Bermudez is the same person who is helping raise money to provide homeless people with public porta-potties.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Central Valley spent much of the last week in a brutal heatwave.

And those extreme conditions are causing one Fresno woman to take action by helping keep her community cool.

Gordie Ochinero Bermudez has set up a cooling station for the central Fresno community.

She's now spending her Saturdays handing popsicles, water bottles and snacks out to locals on the corner of Fresno and Belmont.

Bermudez is the same person who is helping raise money to provide homeless people with public porta-potties.

RELATED: Fresno woman using porta-potties to help homeless community

Bermudez says this cooling center is just a part of her calling to help her community.

"I believe it's my life mission, life purpose. I used to be homeless and I want to pay it forward. Everyone's been good to me in this community, so I feel like I have an opportunity to pay it forward," she says.

Bermudez isn't alone in the effort.

Local youth are spending part of their summer break volunteering at the cooling station.

She says she plans on moving her set-up to Ashlan and Blackstone next weekend.

More TOP STORIES News