Coronavirus

Hundreds line up for pop-up coronavirus testing site in Fresno

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Jessica Kauffman is one of more than 200 people who showed up within the first two hours of a Fresno pop-up COVID-19 testing site.

"It wasn't bad at all, just a little watery eyes and it tickles more than anything. it didn't even hurt," says Kauffman.

Cars filed into the Mosqueda Center for the first of four free testing events sponsored by the city and United Health Centers of the San Joaquin Valley.

"If you want to do drive-up testing, you can stay in your car and your entire experience will be out of your vehicle. Some of our community members are waiting in the shade," says Miguel Rodriguez, United Health Centers COO.

Telehealth consults are also available if you're showing signs, symptoms, or think you've been exposed.

County health educator Leticia Berber says by partnering with individual cities and agencies like Optum Serve and United Health Centers, the county has been able to reach the goal of 1,500 tests per day.

"The more people we test the better because we get to know how this virus is behaving," says Berber.

Data collected by Action News and ABC-owned television stations shows California ranks 14th in the nation for tests per million.

Testing is as simple as driving up and getting swabbed. Walk-ins are available, but organizers are asking you to pre-register.

To do so, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresnocoronavirus testingcoronavirusfresnocovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Fresno Pacific athletes work out on campus amid while following COVID-19 protocols
Brides left in lurch, thousands of dollars lost as Madera County wedding venue closes
Up to 8,000 CA inmates could be released early to stop crowding during COVID-19
Fresno EOC takes WIC services virtual
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Authorities investigating homicide in eastern Fresno County
Trump commutes Roger Stone's sentence
Central California coronavirus cases
Brides left in lurch, thousands of dollars lost as Madera County wedding venue closes
After racist rant at Fresno bar, CEO resigns from marketing firm
Firefighter, wife abused 5-year-old son, Kingsburg police say
Up to 8,000 CA inmates could be released early to stop crowding during COVID-19
Show More
13 people contract COVID-19 at Livingston Foster Farms facility
Firebaugh community comes together to help toddler fighting cancer
EDD talks extra $600 payment, long wait times
Tulare Co. officers helping in search for 'Glee' actress Naya Rivera
FUSD urges parents to decide on how their kids will learn
More TOP STORIES News