Hundreds line up for pop-up coronavirus testing site in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Jessica Kauffman is one of more than 200 people who showed up within the first two hours of a Fresno pop-up COVID-19 testing site.
"It wasn't bad at all, just a little watery eyes and it tickles more than anything. it didn't even hurt," says Kauffman.
Cars filed into the Mosqueda Center for the first of four free testing events sponsored by the city and United Health Centers of the San Joaquin Valley.
"If you want to do drive-up testing, you can stay in your car and your entire experience will be out of your vehicle. Some of our community members are waiting in the shade," says Miguel Rodriguez, United Health Centers COO.
Telehealth consults are also available if you're showing signs, symptoms, or think you've been exposed.
County health educator Leticia Berber says by partnering with individual cities and agencies like Optum Serve and United Health Centers, the county has been able to reach the goal of 1,500 tests per day.
"The more people we test the better because we get to know how this virus is behaving," says Berber.
Data collected by Action News and ABC-owned television stations shows California ranks 14th in the nation for tests per million.
Testing is as simple as driving up and getting swabbed. Walk-ins are available, but organizers are asking you to pre-register.
