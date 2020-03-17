Fresno bans dine-in at all local restaurants, violators could face fines, prison

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno is barring local restaurants from allowing people to dine-in in response to the coronavirus outbreak.All local restaurants are now limited to food delivery and takeout.Fresno Police and Code Enforcement will enforce the emergency order. Violations will be punishable by a fine and possible imprisonment.The announcement comes a day after the city declared a state of emergency to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.Mayor Lee Brand on Monday prohibited events or meetings of 50 or more people and mandated that bars close and restaurants reduce their occupancy.