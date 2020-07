Free coronavirus testing site opening in northwest Fresno today and tomorrow

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new pop-up coronavirus testing site will open in northwest Fresno this weekend.Fresno City Councilmember Esmeralda Soria is partnering with United Health Centers to bring local no-cost testing to Lions Park on Friday and Saturday.Free masks will also be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis.You'll have to make an appointment to get tested. Residents can schedule an appointment by visiting unitedhealthcenters.org or calling 1-800-492-4227.Lions Park is located at Marks and Emerson in northwest Fresno. The testing site will be open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.Test results will be given in three to five days.