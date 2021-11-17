Fresno County's agriculture production remains at the top, report shows

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Farmworkers never left the fields during the ongoing pandemic.They helped Fresno County ag production hit nearly $8 billion last year."Designated into essential infrastructure, farmers, ranchers and their dedicated workforce continued to show up in fields and processing plants to feed our nation and world," says Fresno County Farm Bureau CEO Ryan Jacobsen.Despite the challenge of finding enough water to irrigate crops, ag production in Fresno County actually went up 2.86% from 2019.Over 300 crops are grown in Fresno County. That diversity was key in pushing the county to the top at $7.98 billion in ag production.Kern County finished at $7.67 billion while, Tulare County was third with $7.14 billion.Jacobsen says the report shows why Fresno County is the food capital of the nation."If 2020 has taught us anything, it is that our farmers and ranchers are resilient," he said.Almonds and grapes are both billion-dollar crops in Fresno County.Peaches made a return to the top 10 crop list, knocking out mandarins.Supervisors, though, know keeping the ag title will be difficult next year with so little water available."The only time Fresno has not been number one is in those years that follow a drought," says supervisor Brian Pacheco. "We know that's on the horizon. We hope for rain."A poster will remain in the supervisors' chamber to remind them Fresno County is #1.