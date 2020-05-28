crime

Son arrested for beating mother with TV stand during argument, deputies say

Aries Apodaca had come to his mother's home drunk, and the two began to argue, deputies say.

Aries Apodaca had come to his mother's home drunk, and the two began to argue, deputies say. (Fresno County Sheriff's Office)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 27-year-old man was arrested after authorities say he beat his mother at her east central Fresno home.

Fresno County sheriff's deputies were called to the house on Shields and Chestnut Avenues around 6 p.m. on Monday.

Officials say a 52-year-old woman had suffered injuries to her head and body and told officers her son had attacked her.

Aries Apodaca had come to his mother's home drunk, and the two began to argue, deputies say.

The woman told authorities Apodaca grabbed a TV stand and began hitting her with it, and then stopped her when she tried to escape.

Investigators say neighbors heard the woman screaming for help and came into the house to stop the attack.

The woman was taken to a hospital, but her condition has not been released.

Deputies found Apodaca outside the home when they arrived. He was booked into the Fresno County Jail and faces attempted murder charges.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno east centralcrimeassaultattackfresno county sheriff departmentattempted murderbeating
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
UConn student accused in deadly crime spree arrested in Maryland
Man found with gunshot wound during traffic stop in southeast Fresno
2 shot by suspect in vehicle in central Fresno, police say
Suspect on the run in CT murders may be driving stolen SUV
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Community gathers to honor Kaiser Permanente nurse of 25 years who died from COVID-19
Fresno County Jail inmate tests positive for COVID-19
Thieves caught on camera stealing wallet from woman inside Clovis grocery store
Central California coronavirus cases
Minneapolis braces for more violence over death in custody
Man found with gunshot wound during traffic stop in southeast Fresno
Neighbor's dog alerts Fresno family of fire on backyard patio
Show More
CA moving too quickly to reopen churches and hair salons, Dr. Cody says
When will we see a 2nd wave of COVID-19 cases?
Sanger residents now required to wear face masks in public
Tulare County approved by state for further reopening of businesses
Mayor: Officer who put knee on man's neck should be charged
More TOP STORIES News