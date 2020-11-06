Health & Fitness

Fresno County Board of Supervisors in quarantine after exposure to positive COVID-19 patient

The Fresno County Board of Supervisors and their staff are quarantining after having close contact with someone who tested positive for the virus, Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig confirmed on Thursday evening.

To his knowledge, no one is showing any symptoms of the virus.


The group is told to quarantine for up to two weeks from Thursday.

Magsig said he plans to have a test taken on Friday.


As of this time, their next meeting is still scheduled as planned, although it's not yet known if it'll be virtual or in person.
