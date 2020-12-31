business

Comfort food fuels sales at Bobby Salazar's restaurants

President Bobby Salazar said takeout orders are helping the six eateries located throughout the Fresno-Clovis area get by.
By
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Piping hot bowls of cocido, a beef soup, and pozole, pork and hominy, are served up every day at Bobby Salazar's restaurants.

"I see more and more of that coming on. People are taking it. They don't even have to make it hot. They're taking it home and warming it up it," said Bobby Salazar.

President Bobby Salazar said takeout orders are helping the six eateries located throughout the Fresno-Clovis area get by.

"It's been rough through this period, As soon as we got down by the governor. It's trying, and we're just trying to figure out how to handle this," Salazar said.

The restaurants have seen a lot of interest in comfort foods, from their popular fancy burrito to their short rib dinner.

People are getting party trays to enjoy at home. Each sale helps the business.

Salazar said he's taken steps through each stay home order to keep dining operations going.

"Now we can't even serve outside, so we've got money put out, and it's tough for us," Salazar said.

Salazar's salsa is being sold at US grocery stores and that's helping his company. He's even thinking outside of the box and catering more.

"We're just trying to keep the rents paid and people working. We've got bills. I've got bills every day, the same bills every month. We're just scratching out there and calling people, cold calling companies that are working: hospitals, people we do business with, 'hey can we get that extra order this week or month,'" Salazar said.

It's extra orders that's keeping his 40 employees working. Before the pandemic, he had about 200 people on the payroll.

After nearly three decades in business, he's determined to keep going and serving up the traditional dishes his family has done for years.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessfresnoclovisbusinessrestaurantcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUSINESS
Fresno State graduate appears on Shark Tank
Catering and events company 'Painted Table' offers to buy Fresno's iconic Tower Theatre
Quail State Bar offering farm-to-table meals paired with cocktails
Quesadilla Gorilla finds creative way to get financing help during pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Vice President Mike Pence visits Naval Air Station Lemoore
Second Lady Karen Pence speaks with military spouses at NAS Lemoore
70-year-old man killed in crash in Fresno County, police say
36-year-old man arrested after standoff with Madera County deputies
Potential planned power shutoffs could impact Valley residents on Monday
City of Fresno launches new initiative to keep streets clean
Show More
Woman's home shot at in northwest Fresno, police say
Mariposa Co. Sheriff's Office warning community of phone scam
Walmart in Visalia to close for the weekend for cleaning and sanitizing
Homeless woman shot in chest in Downtown Fresno, police say
Having trouble registering for COVID-19 vaccine? Fresno County to set up 1-800 number
More TOP STORIES News