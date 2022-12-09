Man found dead on side of Fresno County road identified

Fresno County Sheriff Deputies are investigating after a man's body was discovered on the side of the road.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man who was found dead on the side of a Fresno County road on Wednesday has been identified.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says 80-year-old Luis Ibanez Torres was found dead near American and East avenues.

Around 7 am, field workers reported finding Torres laying on the shoulder of the road.

It is unclear why Torres was in the area, but officials say he was part of the homeless community.

Investigators have not released how Torres died, but did say that foul play is not suspected.