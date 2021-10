FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fire engulfed a building in rural Fresno County on Tuesday morning.Fire crews were called out to Harlan and Blythe near Riverdale just after 2:00 am.The building was on a property that appeared to be connected to a dairy.A video showed firefighters battling the flames as a cloud of smoke rose into the air.It wasn't immediately clear what caused the fire or if anyone was displaced.