One killed after vehicle crashes into Fresno County canal, CHP says

A driver was killed after crashing her vehicle into a canal in Fresno County on Tuesday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 3:00 pm near Colorado and Levee roads in San Joaquin.

Officers say a 41-year-old woman lost control of her vehicle, causing it to drift onto the right shoulder.

The vehicle ended up overturning and landing in a full canal along the roadway.

A passenger was able to pull the driver out of the water, but officials say she died at the scene.

Investigators say they believe speed and wet weather were factors in the crash.