car chase

Domestic violence suspect arrested following chase through Fresno County, authorities say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in custody after a domestic violence incident led to a car chase and crash in Fresno County.

Authorities say the man was pulled over on the shoulder of Highway 99 when he got into an argument with a woman in the passenger seat.


At some point, the man assaulted her. California Highway Patrol officers responded to the area, but the man drove off, prompting a chase.

Officials say the suspect got off the freeway at Clovis Avenue and refused to stop.

He hit a curb, and one of his truck tires popped. That's when he left the truck and ran away to a nearby field.

Law enforcement officers from the California Highway Patrol and the Fresno County Sheriff's Office set up a perimeter around the field. Video taken by Action News showed several law enforcement vehicles swarming the field.

Eventually, they arrested the man.


CHP officials say the woman who was left in the truck was severely injured. Paramedics treated her at the scene, and she was taken to a local hospital.

The suspect's name has not been released.

If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. In Fresno County, call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-4357. In all other locations, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countyfowlerarrestcar chaseassaultdomestic violence
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAR CHASE
Driver arrested after police chase in Fresno County
Search underway for driver who hit 2 vehicles during police chase
Video shows wrong-way tow truck driver slamming into CHP cruiser
Robbery suspects lead deputies on chase in Fresno County
TOP STORIES
Final vote underway for Jackson Supreme Court confirmation | LIVE
ABC30 partners with Poverello House for 'Call for Hope' telethon
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tests positive for COVID: spokesman
City officials: Granite Park's improper insurance poses liability
10-year-old girl shot in northwest Fresno, police say
Enough fentanyl to kill 4.7M people found in CA minivan, DA says
Deals and discounts for National Burrito Day
Show More
Use early heatwave to prepare homes for Valley summers, officials say
CA landlord says tenants owe $100K in rent but can't evict them
Man hospitalized after being hit by car in Madera County
CVS Pharmacy in southeast Fresno burglarized
Suspects in deadly Fresno bowling alley shooting plead not guilty
More TOP STORIES News