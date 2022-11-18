Investigation underway after 40-year-old dies in Fresno County car crash

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 40-year-old man is dead after crashing his car in Fresno County.

It happened after 10 p.m.. last night on Ashlan Avenue, east of Academy.

California Highway Patrol officers say the driver may have been speeding when he ran into a concrete rail.

The driver was thrown from the vehicle despite wearing a despite wearing a seat belt.

He was taken to a hospital, where he later died. The impact of the crash split the car in half.

Officers are investigating if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.