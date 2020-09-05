Man dead after crashing his car into a tree in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man in his 20's has died after crashing his car into a tree in Fresno County Saturday afternoon.
The Fresno Police Department says the man likely lost control because he was on the dirt shoulder of the road. His car eventually went through a fence and hit a tree.
Authorities added that the tree protected a home and that two people were inside the home at the time of the crash.
The passenger was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. He is also in his 20's.
