Man dead after crashing his car into a tree in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man in his 20's has died after crashing his car into a tree in Fresno County Saturday afternoon.The Fresno Police Department says the man likely lost control because he was on the dirt shoulder of the road. His car eventually went through a fence and hit a tree.Authorities added that the tree protected a home and that two people were inside the home at the time of the crash.The passenger was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. He is also in his 20's.