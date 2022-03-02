Fresno City Council

DA will not pursue charges against Fresno City Council members accused of Brown Act violations

The DA's office says it cannot prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, that Councilmember Esmeralda Soria was in violation.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County District Attorney's office will not pursue charges against city council members accused of a Brown Act and municipal code violations.

On June 21, 2021, the district attorney's office received a request to investigate an allegation that Fresno City Councilmember Esmeralda Soria violated the Brown Act.

It was believed that she asked Councilmembers Nelson Esparza, Tyler Maxwell and Miguel Arias if a "deal" had been reached between the City of Fresno and Terance Frazier for an operational agreement involving Granite Park.

Councilmember Soria is alleged to have asked this question, despite specifically recusing herself from the issue due to her personal relationship with Frazier.

