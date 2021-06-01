heat

Fresno cooling centers open Tuesday as temperatures reach triple-digits across Central CA

The City of Fresno announced it is opening its cooling centers as temperatures are forecasted to reach above 105.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Extreme heat will move into the Central Valley this week. The City of Fresno announced it is opening its cooling centers as temperatures are forecasted to reach above 105.

The following locations will be open as cooling centers to help residents escape the heat:

FRESNO COUNTY

Ted C. Wills Community Center
770 N. San Pablo
Fresno, CA 93728
Open 1 pm to 7 pm

Frank H. Ball Neighborhood Center

760 Mayor Avenue
Fresno, CA 93706
Open 1 pm to 7 pm

Pinedale Community Center
7170 N. San Pablo
Pinedale, CA 93650
Open 1 pm to 7 pm

Mosqueda Community Center
4670 E. Butler Ave
Fresno, CA 93702
Open 1 pm to 7 pm
Phone Number: (559) 621-2489

Fresno FAX buses will provide free transportation to all city cooling centers.
