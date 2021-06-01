Fresno cooling centers open Tuesday as temperatures reach triple-digits across Central CA

FRESNO COUNTY

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Extreme heat will move into the Central Valley this week. The City of Fresno announced it is opening its cooling centers as temperatures are forecasted to reach above 105.The following locations will be open as cooling centers to help residents escape the heat:770 N. San PabloFresno, CA 93728Open 1 pm to 7 pm760 Mayor AvenueFresno, CA 93706Open 1 pm to 7 pm7170 N. San PabloPinedale, CA 93650Open 1 pm to 7 pm4670 E. Butler AveFresno, CA 93702Open 1 pm to 7 pmPhone Number: (559) 621-2489Fresno FAX buses will provide free transportation to all city cooling centers.