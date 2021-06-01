FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Extreme heat will move into the Central Valley this week. The City of Fresno announced it is opening its cooling centers as temperatures are forecasted to reach above 105.
The following locations will be open as cooling centers to help residents escape the heat:
FRESNO COUNTY
Ted C. Wills Community Center
770 N. San Pablo
Fresno, CA 93728
Open 1 pm to 7 pm
Frank H. Ball Neighborhood Center
760 Mayor Avenue
Fresno, CA 93706
Open 1 pm to 7 pm
Pinedale Community Center
7170 N. San Pablo
Pinedale, CA 93650
Open 1 pm to 7 pm
Mosqueda Community Center
4670 E. Butler Ave
Fresno, CA 93702
Open 1 pm to 7 pm
Phone Number: (559) 621-2489
Fresno FAX buses will provide free transportation to all city cooling centers.
Fresno cooling centers open Tuesday as temperatures reach triple-digits across Central CA
The City of Fresno announced it is opening its cooling centers as temperatures are forecasted to reach above 105.
HEAT
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News