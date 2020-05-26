Cooling centers opening today as Central Valley temps reach triple-digits

FRESNO COUNTY

MERCED COUNTY

MADERA COUNTY

KINGS COUNTY

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Saturday and Sunday in the Central Valley. The hottest days of the summer are coming up, and temperatures are expected to near 110 degrees in the next 10 days.The following locations will be open as cooling centers in the Central Valley to help residents escape the heat:770 N. San PabloFresno, CA 93728Open 1 pm to 7 pm760 Mayor AvenueFresno, CA 93706Open 1 pm to 7 pm7170 N. San PabloPinedale, CA 93650Open 1 pm to 7 pmFresno city officials say the centers will not allow the use of recreational equipment or games to avoid the spread of COVID-19. Those who are sick are asked to stay home.Fresno FAX buses will provide free transportation to all city cooling centers.678 W 18th StreetMerced, CA 95340Open 3 pm to 8 pm750 Bellevue RoadAtwater, CA 95301Friday - WednesdayOpen 10 am to 8 pm205 6th StreetGustine, CA 95322Friday, Monday, Tuesday, WednesdayOpen 10 am to 6 pm1446 C StreetLivingston, CA 95334Friday - WednesdayOpen 1 pm to 8 pm1248 Santa Barbara DriveLos Banos, CA 93635Friday - WednesdayOpen 1 pm to 8 pm9167 Stanford AvenuePlanada, CA 95365Friday, Monday, Tuesday, WednesdayOpen 8 am to 5 pmCity buses will provide free rides to the cooling center. People are encouraged to wear face masks.Outer lobby, 122 Trinity AvenueChowchilla, CA 93610Phone: (559) 665-8600701 E. 5th StreetMadera, CA 93638Open on weekdays from 8 am - 8 pm2725 Falcon DriveMadera, CA 9363748267 Liberty DriveOakhurst, CA 93644717 E. Monterey StreetAvenal, CA 93204Friday - MondayOpen 3 pm to 7 pmPhone: (559) 386-5361560 S. Douty StreetHanford, CA 93230Friday - MondayOpen 1 pm to 8 pmPhone: (559) 585-2525