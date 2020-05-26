Cooling centers opening today as Central Valley temps reach triple-digits

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Saturday and Sunday in the Central Valley. The hottest days of the summer are coming up, and temperatures are expected to near 110 degrees in the next 10 days.
The following locations will be open as cooling centers in the Central Valley to help residents escape the heat:
FRESNO COUNTY
Ted C. Wills Community Center
770 N. San Pablo
Fresno, CA 93728
Open 1 pm to 7 pm
Frank H. Ball Neighborhood Center
760 Mayor Avenue
Fresno, CA 93706
Open 1 pm to 7 pm
Pinedale Community Center
7170 N. San Pablo
Pinedale, CA 93650
Open 1 pm to 7 pm
Fresno city officials say the centers will not allow the use of recreational equipment or games to avoid the spread of COVID-19. Those who are sick are asked to stay home.
Fresno FAX buses will provide free transportation to all city cooling centers.
MERCED COUNTY
Merced Civic Center
678 W 18th Street
Merced, CA 95340
Open 3 pm to 8 pm
Atwater City Hall lobby
750 Bellevue Road
Atwater, CA 95301
Friday - Wednesday
Open 10 am to 8 pm
Gustine Community Room adjacent to the Library
205 6th Street
Gustine, CA 95322
Friday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday
Open 10 am to 6 pm
Livingston Police Department
1446 C Street
Livingston, CA 95334
Friday - Wednesday
Open 1 pm to 8 pm
Mercy Springs Church of the Nazarene
1248 Santa Barbara Drive
Los Banos, CA 93635
Friday - Wednesday
Open 1 pm to 8 pm
Planada Community Center
9167 Stanford Avenue
Planada, CA 95365
Friday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday
Open 8 am to 5 pm
City buses will provide free rides to the cooling center. People are encouraged to wear face masks.
MADERA COUNTY
Chowchilla Police Department
Outer lobby, 122 Trinity Avenue
Chowchilla, CA 93610
Phone: (559) 665-8600
John C. Wells, Youth Center Gym
701 E. 5th Street
Madera, CA 93638
Open on weekdays from 8 am - 8 pm
Sheriff's Office Headquarters
2725 Falcon Drive
Madera, CA 93637
Sheriff's Office, Oakhurst Substation
48267 Liberty Drive
Oakhurst, CA 93644
KINGS COUNTY
Avenal Recreation Center
717 E. Monterey Street
Avenal, CA 93204
Friday - Monday
Open 3 pm to 7 pm
Phone: (559) 386-5361
Hanford Longfield Center
560 S. Douty Street
Hanford, CA 93230
Friday - Monday
Open 1 pm to 8 pm
Phone: (559) 585-2525
