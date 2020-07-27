Coronavirus

Man on death row for Fresno Co. murders dies from apparent COVID-19 complications

Johnny Avila, Jr., 62, was on death row inside San Quentin State Prison.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A convicted murderer from Fresno County died from apparent COVID-19 complications, according to the California Department of Corrections.

Johnny Avila, Jr., 62, was on death row inside San Quentin State Prison. He died on Sunday morning at an outside hospital.

RELATED: Convicted murderer from Tulare County dies from apparent COVID-19 complications at San Quentin

Avila was convicted on two counts of first-degree murder in Fresno County. He was sentenced to death in March 1996 for the murders of Dorothy Medina and Arlene Sanchez.

A total of 47 state prison inmates have now died after contracting the coronavirus.

