Man on death row for Fresno Co. murders dies from apparent COVID-19 complications

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A convicted murderer from Fresno County died from apparent COVID-19 complications, according to the California Department of Corrections.
Johnny Avila, Jr., 62, was on death row inside San Quentin State Prison. He died on Sunday morning at an outside hospital.
Avila was convicted on two counts of first-degree murder in Fresno County. He was sentenced to death in March 1996 for the murders of Dorothy Medina and Arlene Sanchez.
A total of 47 state prison inmates have now died after contracting the coronavirus.
