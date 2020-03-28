12 more Fresno County residents test positive for coronavirus, total now 43 in county

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County has confirmed 12 new cases of the coronavirus.This brings the total number of residents of the county confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 to 43.16 of those cases are travel-related, 4 are cases of person-to-person transmission, 4 have been determined to be cases of community spread and 19 are under investigation, according to the county.The county on Friday issued an order requiring businesses to screen their employees for respiratory illnesses on a daily basis.The order is meant to help keep track of patients and better protect essential businesses.Other counties in Central California also reported a rise in cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the Valley to 96 as of 4 p.m.