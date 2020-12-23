covid-19

Fresno County frontline workers fear Christmas gatherings will 'break' healthcare system

'These last few weeks, I've seen an amount of death I've never seen in my career.'
By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- "These last few weeks, I've seen an amount of death I've never seen in my career," said Dr. Patrick Macmillan.

As of Tuesday, 587 people are hospitalized in Fresno County and there are just over a dozen ICU beds available.

RELATED: Central CA COVID-19 updates: Latest ICU capacities, stay-home order restrictions

Frontline workers painted a grim picture of what they're seeing beyond hospital doors.

"We have patients lined in the hallway, waiting to get off the ambulance. there's a long line to get in now," said Dr. Annaleine Van Reinhart.

And if the surge continues, doctors could face more difficult decisions.

"There's going to be a time where we're going to have to make a decision - that only one person is going to get that ventilator," said Macmillan. "I think it will break the healthcare system if people don't stay home."

Dan Lynch, the emergency medical services director for Fresno County, says they've requested help, and they're expecting a department of defense team from the Air Force to help with staffing and expand ICU capacity.

But with staff shortages so extreme, Fresno County's interim health director Dr. Rais Vohra said it's possible they may have to take more dire measures.

"You're going to have to bring COVID-positive people to help take care of COVID-19 patients - we're not there yet, but we're getting there," he said.

Medical workers say despite the disheartening scene inside the hospitals, they are seeing some hope.

More healthcare workers are getting vaccinated and the county received several more doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresno countyfresnocoronavirusfresno countypandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19
Everything you need to know about COVID-19 distribution in Central CA
Betty White says she's celebrating 99th birthday in quarantine
ICU capacities for Central California counties
Family with COVID-19 couldn't smell smoke to detect house fire
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Vice President Mike Pence visits Naval Air Station Lemoore
Second Lady Karen Pence speaks with military spouses at NAS Lemoore
70-year-old man killed in crash in Fresno County, police say
36-year-old man arrested after standoff with Madera County deputies
Potential planned power shutoffs could impact Valley residents on Monday
City of Fresno launches new initiative to keep streets clean
Show More
Woman's home shot at in northwest Fresno, police say
Mariposa Co. Sheriff's Office warning community of phone scam
Walmart in Visalia to close for the weekend for cleaning and sanitizing
Homeless woman shot in chest in Downtown Fresno, police say
Having trouble registering for COVID-19 vaccine? Fresno County to set up 1-800 number
More TOP STORIES News