Health officials urge Fresno County to avoid non-essential travel

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The COVID-19 surge seen around the state is also being felt locally.Valley counties saw spikes in case counts as well.28 of the 65 COVID cases reported in Madera County on Friday came from Valley State Prison.Tulare County added 155 more positive coronavirus cases todayIt's been a tough week for Fresno County.The continued spike may soon lead to changes in how businesses can operate.Fresno County is expected to take a step backwards to the more restrictive 'purple tier' when the state releases its COVID-19 update next Tuesday."We will be asking some of our indoor activities to cease," says health officer Dr. Rais Vohra.Vohra anticipates restaurants and gyms will no longer be able to provide indoor service by next Friday because of the county's rising positivity rate per 100,000 people as well as its high health equity metric."It's a very fragile time. It's a time when all of us need to take the precautions very seriously," he says.The state advisory which asks you to eliminate non-essential travel comes at a time when families are planning Thanksgiving gatherings.Dr. Vohra says it is important for visitors to heed the call for a 14-day quarantine."Especially if we have elderly relatives, frail relatives, people with comorbid conditions. The last thing you want to do is to have a Thanksgiving holiday turn into a coronavirus cluster," he says.Fresno County also hopes to add four new Optum Serve testing sites to increase the number of tests - which can be done.Sites are being considered in Reedley, Selma, one on Butler Avenue in southeast Fresno, and possibly one in Mendota.Doctors say increased testing is especially important in our most vulnerable communities.When completed, the new centers would allow for up to as many as 600 COVID tests.