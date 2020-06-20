Fresno County health officials worried about rise in COVID-19 cases

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County followed up its biggest week of reported coronavirus cases by exceeding that number - 287 more positive cases in the past two days.Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra was disappointed by the troubling trend."Looking the numbers this week I was really perplexed and I remain perplexed. I'm hoping we can really work together as a community to try to contain as best we can," he said.Fresno County's contact tracing team said it is too early to determine if recent public protests and marches have led to a surge of infections.Investigators check in with COVID patients, usually by phone."As it pertains to contact tracing, they'll get a list of individuals they've been in close contact with. Of course, within six feet for 15 minutes or more," said Health Education Specialist Michael Flores.Those contacted are asked if they have any symptoms and are told whether they need to quarantine.Concerns over rising COVID-19 cases prompted Governor Newsom to issue an order requiring people to wear masks in high-risk settings.The governor's mask requirement applies to most work situations, shopping trips, and medical appointments. But several law enforcement agencies have said they would not enforce an order to wear a mask.