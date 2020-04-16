Coronavirus

Fresno County reports second highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases since outbreak

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County officials gave updates on Thursday evening on their response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Administrative Officer Jean Rousseau provided details on how the county is tackling the pandemic.

Rousseau said the county had 30 more positive cases since Wednesday, the county's second-highest single-day rise in cases since the outbreak began.

As of Thursday 4.30 pm, the county has reported 295 positive cases of coronavirus. More than 60 of those patients have recovered and seven have died.

Most of those cases are in the cities of Fresno, Clovis, and Firebaugh.

Case locations:
SOURCE: Fresno County Department of Public Health

The updates by the county on Thursday are expected to be provided via Zoom, in accordance with social distancing guidelines.

