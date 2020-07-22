Coronavirus

New details released on COVID-19 outbreak at Fresno County Jail

Following the CDC guidelines, the inmates are isolated until they are deemed COVID-19-free.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County sheriff's officials have released new details on the COVID-19 outbreak inside the Fresno County Jail.

The sheriff's office announced on Tuesday that 471 inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus. But, the department said not all who have contracted the virus are still currently infected.

Inmates are put into quarantine pods with as many as 72 people who have had positive tests.

RELATED: Coronavirus: Tracking Central California COVID-19 cases

The quarantine lasts for at least 13 days. Inmates can be released if during the last three days, they begin to be asymptomatic or if they were asymptomatic for ten days straight.

However, if a recently infected inmate is added to a pod, the group restarts the isolation period. Sheriff's officials say correctional officers do their best not to add a newly infect inmate to an existing pod.

The department is hoping to have a large number of pods coming out of quarantine in the coming weeks.

The outbreak at the jail was first reported on June 19.

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
