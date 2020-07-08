Coronavirus

LIVE: Fresno County officials discuss expected surge in COVID-19 patients in area hospitals

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County officials are holding a press conference to speak about a surge in coronavirus cases.

The county's hospitals are expecting and preparing for a sharp increase in the number of patients infected with COVID-19 in the coming weeks.

Last week, state hospital data showed the number of coronavirus patients in the county's hospitals were up 66% in the last two weeks.

It was the highest hospital population the county has seen during the pandemic and the drastic increase likely hasn't slowed down since.
