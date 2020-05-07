Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient

The Fresno County Superior Court found out on Wednesday afternoon that two Fresno County courthouse employees have had contact with a coronavirus patient.Both employees work within the B.F. Sisk Courthouse, located on O Street in Downtown Fresno. The courthouse handles civil cases and stayed open to the public for emergency hearings.The presiding judge has now ordered the courthouse closed, even though the employees haven't tested positive yet.All staff members got sent home pending the results of testing on exposed employees.The courts are still conducting limited hearings, all of which are considered time-sensitive, and it's doing most of them remotely, but the civil courthouse was physically open to the public.