Woman stabbed near courthouse in downtown Fresno, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was arrested after authorities say he stabbed a woman near the courthouse in downtown Fresno on Wednesday morning.Fresno County sheriff's deputies say the man and woman pulled up in a car around 8 a.m. The two got out of the vehicle and the man began stabbing her.People nearby intervened and detained the man until deputies arrived.The woman suffered significant injuries and was rushed to the hospital. Her condition is unknown.Deputies recovered a large knife at the crime scene. The man was taken into custody, but his name has not been released.