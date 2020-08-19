stabbing

Woman stabbed near courthouse in downtown Fresno, deputies say

A man was arrested after authorities say he stabbed a woman near the courthouse in downtown Fresno on Wednesday morning.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was arrested after authorities say he stabbed a woman near the courthouse in downtown Fresno on Wednesday morning.

Fresno County sheriff's deputies say the man and woman pulled up in a car around 8 a.m. The two got out of the vehicle and the man began stabbing her.

People nearby intervened and detained the man until deputies arrived.

The woman suffered significant injuries and was rushed to the hospital. Her condition is unknown.

Deputies recovered a large knife at the crime scene. The man was taken into custody, but his name has not been released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno downtowncrimefresno county sheriff departmentstabbing
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STABBING
Crime, arrest, repeat: Troubling trend leads to rise in crime in Fresno
2 stabbed during fight at northeast Fresno apartment complex
1 injured in southwest Fresno stabbing
Man stabbed multiple times by neighbor in Orosi, deputies say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
California Gov. Newsom declares state of emergency due to fires
Driver killed after colliding with big rig in southwest Fresno
Top doctors develop a new plan to help Fresno County fight COVID-19
Local firefighters help battle wildfires burning across California
Fire sparks after driver crashes into parked car in southwest Fresno
Couple displaced after fire breaks out inside central Fresno home
Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Tulare
Show More
VIDEO: FedEx plane makes emergency landing at LAX
Central California coronavirus cases
300 coronavirus cases and 7 deaths linked to Foster Farms facility in Livingston
Simmering schools dispute not boiling over in Fresno County
California congressmen showing support for United States Postal Service
More TOP STORIES News