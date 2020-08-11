covid-19

Fresno County to work on educating underserved communities on COVID-19

Local leaders are focused on increasing testing and offering more resources in Black, Hispanic, and refugee communities.
By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County is trying to eliminate outbreaks in several hot spots.

Skaggs Bridge Park along the San Joaquin River was identified as one of them. The area has been popular with crowds of people looking to cool off and that has county supervisors worried.

"There was a person there, I'm sure there were multiple people there that have the virus, and now there are many people who are infected today because of that," says Fresno County Supervisor Brian Pacheco.

The sheriff made some areas off-limits to reduce the number of people but county leaders say more education is needed.

Fresno County will now spend millions of dollars to focus on education, outreach, and contact tracing in disadvantaged communities.

"The allocation is specifically for our African American community for approximately $1.6 million and then we have an extra allocation for approximately $3.9 to target our immigrant and refugee outreach efforts," says Fresno EOC CEO Emilia Reyes.

300 contact tracers will be trained and deployed to help people know what testing resources are available.

Supervisors say the Economic Opportunities Commission was selected to use the CARES Act funding because it already works with 17 community-based organizations.

The EOC says the community-based organizations already have the trust of the families they serve so gathering information for contact tracing and sharing information on available resources should be easier.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresno countyhealthsocial distancingcoronavirusfresno countycoronavirus pandemicpandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19
Dog dies after respiratory illness, tests positive for coronavirus
Help Wanted: Job opportunities in the Central Valley
Russia registers COVID-19 vaccine, Putin's daughter given it
CA cannot pay for Trump's $400 weekly unemployment order, Newsom says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden selects California Sen. Kamala Harris as running mate
Several felony charges filed against former manager of Tulare hospital
1 killed, 1 injured after shooting in central Fresno
CA mother with infant twins homeless after being evicted
Valley woman set on fire prepares to face her attacker 9 years later
Central California coronavirus cases
Big Ten and Pac-12 pull plug on fall football amid pandemic
Show More
Gunfire erupts overnight in Fresno, police respond to 3 shootings in 30 minutes
CA cannot pay for Trump's $400 weekly unemployment order, Newsom says
Russia registers COVID-19 vaccine, Putin's daughter given it
Fresno State's fall college football season canceled due to Mountain West ruling
School districts keeping virtual classrooms secure from hackers
More TOP STORIES News