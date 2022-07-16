covid-19 variant

New and aggressive variants driving COVID summer surge in Valley

'If you qualify, get your booster. Don't hesitate on that because you're trying to prevent the COVID that's happening now.'
By
EMBED <>More Videos

New and aggressive variants driving COVID summer surge in Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As the US sees more COVID cases driven by new and aggressive variants of the virus, we're tracking the impacts here in Central California.

In Fresno County, Valley families are mourning loved ones as the state reports four more deaths due to complications from the virus since this past Tuesday.

In that same time, the county has seen just over 1,500 new cases.

Fresno County's COVID positivity rate has trended upward for two months.

It's at least 17.5% at this point. We haven't seen it that high since February.

Doctors note the case rate is actually much higher because so many people test at home and those results aren't reported.

The vaccination line at the UCSF health center in northeast Fresno has been small but activity in the test and treatment line was steady.

"Positivity rate locally is over 20%, unfortunately so we have a large testing line. We're testing people and, if necessary and if they qualify, we're getting them into treatment," says Dr. Kenny Banh with UCSF Fresno.

Some people can get anti-viral pills like Paxlovid at the site.

Fresno County Medical Consultant Dr. John Zweifler says COVID subvariants BA.4 and especially BA.5. have proven to be highly transmissible.

"Unfortunately the newer variants are infecting those who have been vaccinated or who have gotten COVID before so you're not invincible," says Zweifler.

Companies are working on more effective vaccines tailored to the newer variants - they could be ready by fall - but Dr. Kenny Banh of UCSF Fresno urges you to stay on your shot schedule.

"If you qualify, get your booster. Don't hesitate on that because you're trying to prevent the COVID that's happening now."

Dr. Zweifler understands many people have COVID fatigue and are tired of testing but says you should continue to wear a mask in crowded, indoor places because of high infection rates around the state.

"It's projected this particular wave could peak sometime at the end of July," says Dr. Zweifler.

The infection rate is high, but Dr. Banh says the rate of significant illness is down.

"The good and the bad about that is of course the lowering of the total number of hospitalizations, but the bad is that you have a large number of people who have mild symptoms and don't bother to test but they're spreading it."

People showing little or no symptoms can easily infect older family members who may be immunocompromised.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresnohealthcoronaviruscovid 19 variantcovid 19 vaccinecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VARIANT
Why is the BA.5 COVID-19 variant so contagious?
White House urges caution on COVID variants, pushes boosters
COVID cases undercount leave US with blind spot amid BA.5 spread
Omicron subvariants driving COVID surge impacting hospitals, kids
TOP STORIES
Mexico captures infamous drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero
John Zanoni officially named the next Fresno County Sheriff
Reward increased for information on Fresno house fire that killed boy
5 lawsuits allege child sex abuse at Riverdale Assembly of God, school
Fresno State professor dies while trying to save others from drowning
Washburn Fire in Yosemite National Park grows to 4,759 acres
Merced man who murdered his family in 1998 now up for parole
Show More
Pedestrian hit and killed by train in Tulare, police say
Signs the housing market is turning more buyer-friendly
Approximately $20M worth of drugs seized in Calif.
Bicyclist injured in hit-and-run crash near River Park, police say
Homeless population rises in Valley counties, but fewer on the streets
More TOP STORIES News