Where and when you can get tested for COVID-19 for free in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County is holding COVID-19 testing at three locations at no cost on Tuesday, February 8.

County health officials have released times and locations for the testing.

FRESNO


Hours: 9 am - 3 pm

Where: Central High School - East Campus, 3535 N Cornelia Ave, Fresno, CA 93722, USA

People are encouraged to pre-register, but walk-ins are welcome. For more information or to register, please call 1-800-492-4227 or visit www.unitedhealthcenters.org
Both drive-up and walk-up options are available.

RIVERDALE


Hours: 9 am - 12 pm

Where: Lanare Community Center, 20620 S Grantland Ave, Riverdale, CA 93656, USA

No appointment required.
It is a drive-thru event, but walk-ups will be accommodated. Upon arrival please stay in your car.
No insurance is needed and the testing is free, though insurance will be billed if available.
All ages are welcome.

REEDLEY


Hours: 1 pm - 3 pm

Where: 1530 Manning Ave, Reedley, CA 93654, USA

Appointment is required for testing. Call 1-800-300-OMNI(6664) and request a No-Cost Covid-19 Test through the Covid Testing Project.
Testing is completed outside. Wear a mask to the event and stay in your vehicle if arriving this way.
All ages are welcome.
No insurance is needed and the testing is free, though insurance will be billed if available. Please bring your insurance card if you have insurance.
