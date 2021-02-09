Where and when you can get tested for COVID-19 for free in Fresno County

County health officials have released times and locations for the testing.
FRESNO
Hours: 9 am - 3 pm
Where: Central High School - East Campus, 3535 N Cornelia Ave, Fresno, CA 93722, USA
People are encouraged to pre-register, but walk-ins are welcome. For more information or to register, please call 1-800-492-4227 or visit www.unitedhealthcenters.org
Both drive-up and walk-up options are available.
RIVERDALE
Hours: 9 am - 12 pm
Where: Lanare Community Center, 20620 S Grantland Ave, Riverdale, CA 93656, USA
No appointment required.
It is a drive-thru event, but walk-ups will be accommodated. Upon arrival please stay in your car.
No insurance is needed and the testing is free, though insurance will be billed if available.
All ages are welcome.
REEDLEY
Hours: 1 pm - 3 pm
Where: 1530 Manning Ave, Reedley, CA 93654, USA
Appointment is required for testing. Call 1-800-300-OMNI(6664) and request a No-Cost Covid-19 Test through the Covid Testing Project.
Testing is completed outside. Wear a mask to the event and stay in your vehicle if arriving this way.
All ages are welcome.
No insurance is needed and the testing is free, though insurance will be billed if available. Please bring your insurance card if you have insurance.