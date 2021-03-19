Health & Fitness

3 people infected with U.K. coronavirus variant in Fresno County

By Ricky Courtney
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Health officials say they have discovered the first known cases of the U.K. coronavirus variant in Fresno County.

In a media briefing on Friday afternoon, the Fresno County Department of Public Health officials said they were informed by the state three people have tested positive for the U.K. coronavirus variant, or "B.1.1.7" as it's officially known.

In the briefing, the health officials acknowledged the three cases are likely "only the tip of the iceberg," and there are probably many more cases of these variant strains causing COVID cases in Fresno County.

Health department contact tracers have already reached out to all of the people infected with the variant and are working to isolate people they may have come into contact with.

B.1.1.7 is one of the so-called "variants of concern" and was found to be 40 to 80 percent more transmissible. It was first detected in the United Kingdom where it spread quickly and caused a significant increase in COVID-19 cases in the country.

