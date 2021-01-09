COVID-19 vaccine

When can you get the COVID-19 vaccine? Fresno County to publish detailed list soon

Officials hope to have it ready in the coming days.
By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- With another expected spike in cases coming, many people are left wondering when it will be their turn to get the vaccine.

California has expanded its vaccination plan to allow all workers in Phase 1-A to get the shot but it's still unclear when people outside of the medical field can get the shot.

"That's something where we're going to be publishing on our website here shortly, the different phases and the different occupations and which month you expect to get vaccinated," said Fresno County Community Division Director Joe Prado.

Officials understand the confusion while they work out the details.

Tulare County recently launched a COVID-19 vaccine interest form where residents can sign up to be notified when it's their turn to get the shot.

A similar resource is currently underway for Fresno County, which is working with the state on building it and hopes to have it ready in the coming days.

"We want to be able to engage with our community to know that they are interested. We're just waiting to see how this is logistically going to work out if the state does a very large campaign and how do we supplement that and how do you actually register," said Prado.

Officials say they are also investigating after they were forced to move some of the county's Moderna doses to a backup freezer after it malfunctioned Friday morning. But because they moved quickly none of the vaccines were destroyed.

"We expected this type of thing to happen. It has happened already and just very fortunate we had some redundancy in our plans and we were able to move that vaccine over."
COVID-19 VACCINE
