COVID-19 vaccine

Fresno County expanding vaccine eligibility to anyone 16+

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Fresno County expands vaccine eligibility to 16+

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Department of Public Health is expanding eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine, allowing more residents to get their shots.

Health officials say a stable vaccine supply and a lull in the number of people getting their shots allowed Fresno County to open up vaccine availability to high school-age students starting Friday.

Families should be able to now make appointments for their teens.

Click here to make an appointment through MyTurn.

RELATED: Central California COVID-19 vaccines: How to make an appointment, latest information by county

Only the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for the younger group to get their shots, so parents need to keep that in mind.

Those 18 and over can also receive the Moderna or Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

The expanded eligibility will help protect more people.

RELATED: How long will COVID vaccines protect people?

Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra says the vaccine has been effective against COVID-19 variants thus far, which will be important if we are to meet Governor Newsom's target date to re-open California.

"The variants, the vaccine supply and then just the human motivation to get vaccinated - all of those really need to line up for us to meet that June 15th deadline," he says.



Fresno County's goal is to vaccinate 1.2 million people by the end of August.

The county is over a third of the way there.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresno countyvaccinescovid 19 vaccinecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Why lawsuits against COVID vaccine mandates will likely fail: Experts
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
More than 140,000 US kids had caregivers die during pandemic
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
No death penalty for man convicted of murdering Kerman couple
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Show More
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
More TOP STORIES News