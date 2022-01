FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A driver was hospitalized after crashing into a big rig in Fresno County on Friday morning.The California Highway Patrol says the driver was westbound on Shaw Avenue near Floyd, west of the city of Fresno.They tried to pass another vehicle and collided with an oncoming semi-truck.The driver was taken to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno in critical condition.The crash is still under investigation.