UPDATE: 2 people killed in major Fresno County crash, 2 others trapped under big rig

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A major rescue operation is underway in Fresno County as authorities try to save two people trapped in a vehicle pinned down by a big rig carrying animal carcasses.

Two others in the vehicle have died, authorities say.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the four people were traveling in a vehicle that collided with the big rig at the intersection of Manning and Cornelia Avenues at about 9:20 pm.

The driver of the big rig, a middle-aged man, has been transported to the Community Regional Medical Center with minor to moderate injuries.

Law enforcement officers are trying to cut through the big rig to reach the trapped victims, but they are finding it difficult to stabilize the truck.

Much of Manning Ave. is littered with the animal carcasses that were thrown onto the roadway by the impact of the collision. Several power lines have been severed and PG&E crews are in the area, trying to get the power shut off.

Officers at this point are suspecting this crash was a result of a stop sign violation, but they're still very early on into the investigation.

Drivers are advised to take a different route as this is still a very active scene and crews will be here for several hours.
