1 severely injured in Fresno County crash after driver runs red light

Two people were hospitalized after a crash outside of Selma on Sunday night.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people were hospitalized after a crash outside of Selma on Sunday night.

It happened just after 10:30 p.m. on Highway 43 and Mountain View Avenue.



Fresno County deputies say a white Ford Focus was traveling eastbound on Mountain View and ran a red light at Highway 43.

The Ford rear-ended a blue car that had just turned onto Mountain View, then hit a utility pole, bringing down wires across the roadway.

The driver of the Ford was taken to the hospital with a possible head injury. The driver of the second vehicle was hospitalized with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Mountain View Ave. was closed for about an hour and a half while authorities cleared up the roadway and moved the pole.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countycar crash
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 killed, 1 injured in Fresno County crash near Caruthers
Newsom to release guidelines for churches to open in CA
Central California coronavirus cases
ABC30 to provide live coverage of Memorial Day ceremony
2 homes damaged after fire breaks out in Parlier
2 stabbed in Merced, police searching for suspect
115 more inmates at Avenal State Prison test positive for COVID-19
Show More
Which Memorial Day events are canceled?
3 injured after vacant building catches fire in southeast Fresno
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Suspect arrested after posting racist flyers targeting minorities in northern California, officials say
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
More TOP STORIES News