1 severely injured in Fresno County crash after driver runs red light

#MountainIncident Firefighters on scene of a MVA on Mt View east of HWY 43, 2 cars involved, 1 major injury. A telephone pole was sheared & cables fell into the roadway. @ChpFresno @Selmacityfire @AmericanAmb assisted pic.twitter.com/8bFHxMdfsS — CALFIRE/FresnoCoFire (@FresnoCoFire) May 25, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people were hospitalized after a crash outside of Selma on Sunday night.It happened just after 10:30 p.m. on Highway 43 and Mountain View Avenue.Fresno County deputies say a white Ford Focus was traveling eastbound on Mountain View and ran a red light at Highway 43.The Ford rear-ended a blue car that had just turned onto Mountain View, then hit a utility pole, bringing down wires across the roadway.The driver of the Ford was taken to the hospital with a possible head injury. The driver of the second vehicle was hospitalized with minor injuries.The cause of the crash is still under investigation.Mountain View Ave. was closed for about an hour and a half while authorities cleared up the roadway and moved the pole.