1 severely injured in car crash in Fresno County

#MountainIncident Firefighters on scene of a MVA on Mt View east of HWY 43, 2 cars involved, 1 major injury. A telephone pole was sheared & cables fell into the roadway. @ChpFresno @Selmacityfire @AmericanAmb assisted pic.twitter.com/8bFHxMdfsS — CALFIRE/FresnoCoFire (@FresnoCoFire) May 25, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are investigating a major car crash in Fresno County that left a man severely injured.According to information posted by CAL FIRE/ Fresno County Fire on Twitter, the accident took place on Mountain View Ave. east of Highway 43.Two vehicles were involved in the crash.Authorities at the scene told Action News that the severely injured man's car rear-ended the other car, then hit a utility pole.The pole was sheared and cables fell across the roadway, completely blocking Mountain View Ave.He was hospitalized with a possible head injury.The driver of the other car was taken to hospital with minor injuries.Mountain View Ave. was closed for about an hour and a half while authorities cleared up the roadway and moved the pole.