1 severely injured in car crash in Fresno County

According to information posted by CAL FIRE/ Fresno County Fire on Twitter, the accident took place on Mountain View Ave. east of Highway 43.
#MountainIncident Firefighters on scene of a MVA on Mt View east of HWY 43, 2 cars involved, 1 major injury. A telephone pole was sheared & cables fell into the roadway. @ChpFresno @Selmacityfire @AmericanAmb assisted pic.twitter.com/8bFHxMdfsS— CALFIRE/FresnoCoFire (@FresnoCoFire) May 25, 2020
Two vehicles were involved in the crash.
Authorities at the scene told Action News that the severely injured man's car rear-ended the other car, then hit a utility pole.
The pole was sheared and cables fell across the roadway, completely blocking Mountain View Ave.
He was hospitalized with a possible head injury.
The driver of the other car was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Mountain View Ave. was closed for about an hour and a half while authorities cleared up the roadway and moved the pole.
This story is developing and will be updated.