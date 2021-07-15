27-year-old man killed in crash in Fresno County, CHP says

EMBED <>More Videos

27-year-old man killed in crash in Fresno County, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is dead after being involved in a car accident Wednesday morning in Fresno County.

Authorities say 27-year-old Gaige Whittle was driving a Nissan Sentra on De Wolf when he failed to stop at a stop sign.

A Honda Accord was driving on North and hit the Sentra when it went into the intersection.

The collision caused both vehicles to slide into a nearby almond orchard.

Officials say Whittle was not wearing a seatbelt and was flown to Community Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a previous broadcast.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countyfatal crash
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex Fire killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Show More
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
More TOP STORIES News