27-year-old man killed in crash in Fresno County, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is dead after being involved in a car accident Wednesday morning in Fresno County.
Authorities say 27-year-old Gaige Whittle was driving a Nissan Sentra on De Wolf when he failed to stop at a stop sign.
A Honda Accord was driving on North and hit the Sentra when it went into the intersection.
The collision caused both vehicles to slide into a nearby almond orchard.
Officials say Whittle was not wearing a seatbelt and was flown to Community Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
