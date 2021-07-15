27-year-old man killed in crash in Fresno County, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is dead after being involved in a car accident Wednesday morning in Fresno County.Authorities say 27-year-old Gaige Whittle was driving a Nissan Sentra on De Wolf when he failed to stop at a stop sign.A Honda Accord was driving on North and hit the Sentra when it went into the intersection.The collision caused both vehicles to slide into a nearby almond orchard.Officials say Whittle was not wearing a seatbelt and was flown to Community Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.