At least 1 killed in crash with semi-truck in Fresno County, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol continues to investigate a deadly crash in Fresno County.It happened around 3:30 Thursday afternoon between Riverdale and Laton, at the intersection of Mount Whitney and Cedar.A semi-truck was crossing Mount Whitney when a white Mercedes slammed into the trailer.The car went under the truck and continued off the road. The driver was thrown from the car and died at the scene.He was the only person in the Mercedes.Speed is suspected to be a factor in the crash.