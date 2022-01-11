1 killed in crash with semi-truck in Fresno County, CHP says

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died after a crash involving a semi-truck in Fresno County Monday evening.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened around 6 pm near North and Temperance Avenues.

Officers say a car ran a stop sign and crashed into a semi-truck that was carrying lemons.

The driver of the car died at the scene.

Officers are investigating what led to the man running the stop sign.

The driver of the semi-truck stayed at the scene and suffered minor injuries.
