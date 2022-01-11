1 killed in crash with semi-truck in Fresno County, CHP says

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died after a crash involving a semi-truck in Fresno County Monday evening.The California Highway Patrol says it happened around 6 pm near North and Temperance Avenues.Officers say a car ran a stop sign and crashed into a semi-truck that was carrying lemons.The driver of the car died at the scene.Officers are investigating what led to the man running the stop sign.The driver of the semi-truck stayed at the scene and suffered minor injuries.